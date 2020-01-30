Brandon Copeland named NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award winner

Getty Images

The NFLPA announces a Community MVP during every week of the regular season to recognize the charitable work being done by players around the league and each winner is eligible to be named the recipient of the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.

At a press conference in Miami on Thursday, Page was on hand to announce that Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland has been named this year’s winner. Copeland was honored for his “December to Remember” campaign that provided more than 300 foster and underprivileged children with $200 gift cards to use for holiday gifts.

Those children came from many cities across the country as Copeland reached out to 11 other players to help spread a program he started in New York and New Jersey last year.

“When you create hope, you change the future for people and that’s what Brandon has done,” Page said.

Copeland’s foundation will receive $100,000 from the NFLPA in order to help fund future projects.