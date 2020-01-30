Chris Jones: We want to put the game on Jimmy Garoppolo’s shoulders

Getty Images

The fact that the 49ers only threw the ball eight times in the NFC Championship Game has been repeated over and over since they beat the Packers and the Chiefs have certainly heard it once or twice.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones said on Wednesday that a team that can run that much and still put up more than 30 points is “dangerous.” As a result, he thinks the best way for the defense to go is to take that away from the 49ers and put the game on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s shoulders.

“1,000 percent,” Jones said, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. “And we’ll see where it goes from there.”

This isn’t the first time that the 49ers have heard talk about Garoppolo being their weak link and Garoppolo responded to Jones later on Wednesday. He said he thought it was great Jones feels that way and noted that other teams have tried that approach over the course of the 49ers’ run to the Super Bowl, but that he remains confident that their offense can find a way to win every time they take the field.