Derrick Henry: I’d definitely like to start that momentum earlier

Titans running back Derrick Henry went off for 211 yards in Week 17 and wound up as the league’s leading rusher as a result of that effort, but he would have already been well ahead of the pack if the first half of his year looked like the second half.

Henry averaged 72.6 yards per game over the Titans’ first eight games, which isn’t bad but also isn’t close to what he did in the second half. Henry averaged 137 yards per game in his final seven contests — he didn’t play in Week 16 and picked up 446 more yards in the postseason — and that pace would add up a new single-season record if done over a full season.

The trajectory of Henry’s 2018 season was similar and he said on PFT Live that he’s not sure why it takes him a while to get going, but he’d be happy to see things change in 2020.

“I can’t figure it out,” Henry said. “I hope it keeps rolling like that. I’d definitely like to start that momentum earlier, but as long as I finish strong I’ll be happy with that. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

Henry is set for free agency and reiterated that his goal is to make a push for a full season of big numbers while still wearing a Titans uniform.