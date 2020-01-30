Derrick Henry: I’d definitely like to start that momentum earlier

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2020, 1:08 PM EST
Titans running back Derrick Henry went off for 211 yards in Week 17 and wound up as the league’s leading rusher as a result of that effort, but he would have already been well ahead of the pack if the first half of his year looked like the second half.

Henry averaged 72.6 yards per game over the Titans’ first eight games, which isn’t bad but also isn’t close to what he did in the second half. Henry averaged 137 yards per game in his final seven contests — he didn’t play in Week 16 and picked up 446 more yards in the postseason — and that pace would add up a new single-season record if done over a full season.

The trajectory of Henry’s 2018 season was similar and he said on PFT Live that he’s not sure why it takes him a while to get going, but he’d be happy to see things change in 2020.

“I can’t figure it out,” Henry said. “I hope it keeps rolling like that. I’d definitely like to start that momentum earlier, but as long as I finish strong I’ll be happy with that. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

Henry is set for free agency and reiterated that his goal is to make a push for a full season of big numbers while still wearing a Titans uniform.

5 responses to "Derrick Henry: I'd definitely like to start that momentum earlier

  2. My theory is that like in the games, he gets harder to tackle as the season progresses and the wear and tear starts to build up.

  4. Titans are crazy if they give Henry a big contract. Their loss to the Chiefs showed why. He’s a 2 down player. He only had 2 carries in the second half because they were down and had to pass. He’s a good power back but the Titans run game is more about that dominant OL.

    They could get similar production from a much cheaper workhorse RB. Titans should draft a RB or sign a veteran and allow Henry to be overpaid by another team.

    Don’t think this is true at all. Once they fell behind, they panicked and got away from the run when they were still able to pound the rock on the Chiefs. They tried to get too cute early on 2nd and 3rd short(s), just run the ball. Henry still had like 70 yards which isn’t too bad of day in this league. If anything, their lack of a capable QB was their downfall, as we expected. Henry is the perfect back for their scheme and philosophy.

