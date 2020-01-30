Ed Reed is going back to school, to work at Miami

Getty Images

Hall of Famer Ed Reed is getting back to work in football.

The University of Miami announced that Reed is returning to his alma mater as coach Manny Diaz’s chief of staff.

The advisory role will include “strategic planning, quality control, operations, player evaluation and player development,” and he’ll also assist with “team building, student-athlete mentorship and recruiting, as permissible under NCAA rules.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ed back to Coral Gables,” Diaz said in the release. “He is not only one of the most decorated players in Miami football history but also a devoted Cane who cares deeply about this program. All of our players, coaches and staff will be fortunate to tap into his experience, knowledge and passion on a regular basis.”

Reed played at “The U” from 1998-2001, where he was a two-time All-American. He was one of their five first-round picks in the 2002 NFL Draft.

He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.