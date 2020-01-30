Eric Bieniemy: Whether they hire me or not is up to them

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is too busy coaching to make the Rooney Rule and minority representation in coaching his fight.

Bieniemy has been asked repeatedly this week about the fact that no African-Americans were hired as head coaches this year, but Bieniemy wants to leave that discussion to others.

“It’s not for me to comment because I can only speak to my process,” Bieniemy told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN. “I’ve been blessed to have an opportunity to interview. Whether they hire me or not is up to them. I worked my tail off to be placed in that situation. I’m going to continue chopping wood, I’m going to continue being me, and whatever is going to happen down the line is going to happen.”

It’s easy to see why Bieniemy doesn’t want to weigh in on the contentious issue of the Rooney Rule, and whether it’s working as intended: First of all, he has the Super Bowl to prepare for, and he wants to pour all of his energy into that. And secondly, there’s the unfortunate reality that if Bieniemy becomes known as the coach who speaks out against the league’s handling of issues surrounding diversity, some owners may hold that against him when it comes tie to hire new coaches for the 2021 season.

So for Bieniemy, keeping his focus on Super Bowl LIV is the only option.