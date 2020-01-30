Fans vote Nick Bosa as Pepsi rookie of the year

Getty Images

Nick Bosa is the favorite to win the official defensive rookie of the year award Saturday night. The official postseason awards are announced at NFL Honors.

But the 49ers edge rusher warmed up his acceptance speech by winning the 2019 Pepsi Rookie of the Year award Thursday.

Fans determined the winner in voting on NFL.com. The other finalists were Titans receiver A.J. Brown, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Eagles running back Miles Sanders.

Bosa, the No. 2 overall selection, set a rookie franchise record with 16 tackles for loss in addition to nine sacks in 2019. He earned Pro Bowl honors.