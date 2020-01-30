Greg Olsen, Panthers parting ways

Getty Images

Tight end Greg Olsen may not be done playing, but he is done playing in Carolina.

At the end of the regular season, Olsen sounded like he expected to be moving on from the team after nine seasons. In a statement posted to Twitter, Olsen announced that he’d spoken with General Manager Marty Hurney on Thursday and the result of the conversation was that he will be parting ways with the team.

“Today, I had the opportunity to sit down with Marty Hurney and have a great conversation regarding my future with the organization. The team and I are both on the same page that it is best we go in different directions for now,” Olsen said. “On the field, I will always cherish the nine seasons we shared together. The wins, the losses, standing at midfield holding the Halas Trophy as NFC champs. The reality of going to the Super Bowl was beyond words, as was the disappointment of falling short.”

Olsen is third in franchise history in receiving yards and is the franchise’s all-time leader in catches and receiving yards for a tight end. He has done some broadcasting work for FOX Sports in recent years and is believed to have a future with the company if he decides to call it a career Olsen said in his statement that he is open to all options and agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that Olsen “is still interested in playing and I will be in communication with other teams after the Super Bowl.”

The Panthers will clear a little more than $8 million in cap space through this move. They cannot officially drop Olsen from the roster until after the Super Bowl. PFT