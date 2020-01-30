Jimmy Garoppolo wants to win for Joe Staley

Getty Images

Joe Staley is the only 49ers player still on the team who was also on the team when they lost the Super Bowl seven years ago. But he’s been around even longer than that.

Staley arrived in San Francisco as a first-round draft pick in 2007 and has been through many ups and downs with the 49ers since then, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo says that when he thinks of the teammates who most deserve a ring, he thinks of Staley.

“I just want to win for these guys,” Garoppolo said. “Guys like Joe Staley. He’s been through everything you could be through in a career with one team. Guys like that, that’s who you play for.”

The 35-year-old Staley may not have many more chances to earn a ring. He’s a player everyone in San Francisco would like to see earning that ring on Sunday night.