Joe Staley was motivated to show he’s still got it after taking criticism following Seattle loss

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley didn’t appreciate being written off after a lackluster showing in his first game back from injury against the Seattle Seahawks in November.

According to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, Staley was angered by the criticism of his play as Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney had a dominant performance against the 49ers on Monday night.

“I think people forgot what I’ve done for this franchise and what kind of player I am,” Staley said.

“That motivated me a lot, though. I felt almost disrespected. … It was pinned on me as being the reason (we lost) because I’m washed up. I’m not.”

Clowney had five tackles, five quarterback hits, 10 pressures, a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and touchdown for Seattle, who handed the 49ers their first loss of the season, 27-24, in overtime. Staley was just returning from five games missed due to a broken fibula and corresponding back issues. He would then miss the following three games as well after a broken finger against Seattle required additional surgery.

Staley has since returned to his fully capable form now with the injuries behind him. The recovery time needed for the broken finger also allowed more time for his broken fibula and back issues to subside as well.

Staley is the only player still left on the 49ers roster that played in Super Bowl XLVII against the Baltimore Ravens. While Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Sanders, Jimmy Garoppolo, Robbie Gould and others have been to a Super Bowl before, Staley is the only one that rode the roller coaster from NFC Champion to NFC doormat and back again with the 49ers.