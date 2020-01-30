JuJu Smith-Schuster on Antonio Brown: “I’m concerned”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2020, 2:02 PM EST
Getty Images

The very public unraveling of Antonio Brown over the past year has prompted some to wonder whether Brown has changed from who he was with the Steelers, or whether the Steelers managed to keep that side of Brown under wraps during his time with the team.

One of Brown’s former Pittsburgh teammates made it clear during a Thursday visit with PFT Live that the Brown we’re seeing isn’t the same Brown that played for the Steelers.

“It’s different, for sure,” receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “I’m concerned, like you guys. It’s a tough situation for a guy if you take away his job and his passion. Being a guy looking from the outside to the inside, he’s definitely a different dude than who he was on the field.”

Plenty of people close to Brown have expressed hope that he get the help he needs. It’s still not clear that he’s gotten the message that major changes need to be made.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “JuJu Smith-Schuster on Antonio Brown: “I’m concerned”

  2. “It’s a tough situation for a guy if you take away his job and his passion.”

    ——

    no one took anything away from a.b. – he did it himself.

  6. dcee101 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 2:11 pm
    On the next ESPN 30 for 30: The sad case of Antonio Brown.
    ———————
    Yes and they will make every excuse possible for Brown. I can’t believe no one in the league knew any of this before he signed with the Patriots. You would have thought Roger would have at least did an investigation on him going after a gm with racial slurs before letting him sign with the patriots. But Kraft says jump, Goodell says how high?

  7. Boo Boo Schuster is just hating because without AB to draw the top coverage he was exposed as a nobody and had a terrible year.

  8. JuJu Smith Fumble should worry about himself first. He was a disaster as the Steelers failed to make the playoffs for two years in a row and it looks like they won’t even win 8 games this season.

  10. ive said before and i’ll say it again.
    some guys are just bad dudes. they lack common sense and have no center. they do what they want when they want and screw everyone else. most all of us have all experienced it on some level. It doesnt mean they have mental illness. its almost like a lot of folks are giving him a pass for having it. i cant say he does. i sure cant say he doesnt.
    just one man’s thoughts. this has been a pattern of behavior since college and his rants and physical destruction because he didnt like something the coach(es) did.

  11. His antics are not even funny anymore– not that they ever were funny. And the crazy thing is that he went downhill fast. In 2017 you didn’t hear about AB other than his production on the field then whatever happened to him happened quickly.

  13. So sick and tired of the concerned, needs help poor old Brown BS. Look at all the people who have been victims of this guy and no one concern is for any of them including his girlfriends and children. The guy should be boned from the NFL and he should never have been let out of restraints by the judge. He is never humble even after being in jail. His comments prove he is clueless, self important and self entitled spoiled kid who has never groan up. Please enough of this guy and his woes.

  14. @patriotmaleorgy

    Just curious, why would the Pats have needed the NFL to investigate Brown before they “let the Pats sign him?” The entire ordeal played out on social media, for all to see. The Pats knew what he was, and signed him anyway because they thought they could control him, and he would help the team win. At least the Raiders have a little bit of an excuse, they only saw the “mister big chest” routine. The Pats saw that, and more, and still signed him. That’s on them, not the NFL.

  16. @patriotmaleorgy

    (If they posted my prior comment) Sorry, I kind of misread your comment. I do agree that the NFL should have done something with Brown during/after the Raider fiasco.

  18. But muh CTE… People like AB are a some a dozen, both in the real world and the fake world of so-called celebrity. Want to end perpetual childishness? Quit getting divorced or being a single-parent-by-choice, and raise your kids to be adults. End of story. Hundreds of studies over the span of a hundred years conclude this every. single. time.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!