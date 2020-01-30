Kyle Shanahan expects all injured 49ers to be ready by Sunday

Getty Images

The 49ers should be a healthy team for Super Bowl LIV.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said running back Tevin Coleman, linebacker Kwon Alexander and safety Jaquiski Tartt, all of whom were listed as limited, should play against the Chiefs.

“They all got to go,” Shanahan told pool reporter Jenny Vrentas. “I’m expecting them to be good by Sunday.”

Unlike the Chiefs, who wore no pads in their Wednesday practice, the 49ers wore helmets and shells for 11-on-11 work, but it was a non-contact practice at the Miami Hurricanes’ facility. Shanahan said the 49ers were happy with the field surface, which was replaced last week at the 49ers’ request.

The 49ers’ special teams crew also got in a bit of work at Hard Rock Stadium to test the conditions before game day.