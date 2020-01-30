Kyle Shanahan wishes he always had two weeks to prepare

Getty Images

Given the time to do so, football coaches will always find something to tinker with.

But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that he was encouraged by how sharp his team has been this week, after putting their Super Bowl game plan in last week at home.

“It’s awesome,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I wish the players could have two weeks every week to do a game plan. For them to come out on a Wednesday today and just be firing on all cylinders, it’s not usually like that.

“Usually you put in a game plan Wednesday morning and there’s a lot of mistakes and stuff. And Wednesday walk through and when you’re in practice you’ve got to kind of catch up as the week goes and usually feel pretty good by Saturday. But when you get a whole week to go through it, you feel a lot better.

Shanahan knows from having been through this process before that the distractions of Super Bowl week make it necessary to do all the pesky work stuff in advance if you can. But he’s still making minor adjustments as they prepare for the Chiefs.

“We put in a couple new hits today, took out some stuff we didn’t like last week,” Shanahan said. “It kind of takes a little pressure off the guys because they’ve had plenty of time to study and do stuff. . . .

“There’s a little more things here you have to deal with so it’s nice to kind of have most of that out of the way. And now they’re doing the little extra details that will make them a little more comfortable on Sunday.”

Shanahan’s perfectionist tendencies are well-noted, so the extra time also gives him a chance to make sure his players have every detail down before the weekend.