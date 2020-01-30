Kyler Murray: I don’t play to be mediocre

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes won the MVP award his second season and has the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in his third season.

In his second season, Lamar Jackson is expected to be the runaway winner of the 2019 MVP award on Saturday night at NFL Honors.

Kyler Murray is hoping his career path follows Mahomes and Jackson.

“I think their offenses are very quarterback friendly; I think we have a very quarterback-friendly offense,” Murray said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “And as far as the elite status goes, I don’t play to be mediocre. I think that’s a deal that can be obtained. So we’ll see next year.”

Murray is a candidate for offensive rookie of the year along with Josh Jacobs, Miles Sanders and A.J. Brown. He threw for 3,722 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and ran for 544 yards and four touchdowns.

The Cardinals are excited about the former No. 1 overall pick’s future.

“You see what Lamar was in that last playoff game [of 2018], the previous season walking off the field, to what he is now,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “We’d love to take that next step with a young quarterback and build it around him and have that type of success. That’s obviously reaching high, but there’s a pretty good example.”