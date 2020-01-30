Mark Murphy was “a little surprised” by Packers this season

Getty Images

Packers president Mark Murphy only needed one interview with Matt LaFleur to know that he thought he could be a successful head coach, but LaFleur’s first season exceeded his expectations.

The Packers went 13-3 in the regular season and advanced to the NFC Championship Game after two straight years out of the playoffs, which Murphy admitted was a bit more success than he expected the team to have.

“Yeah, honestly, I was a little surprised,” Murphy said, via Rob Reischel of Forbes.com. I was hopeful and I thought [LaFleur] would do well. But, obviously, you look back through the history of the Packers, no other first-year head coach had the kind of success that he did. So that obviously speaks well of him. Obviously with our history, when you do something that’s never been done it speaks pretty well of what you’ve accomplished.”

The next step for the Packers and LaFleur is finding a way to sustain that success for multiple seasons. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he believes the window for a title run is open for the Packers and Murphy agreed with that, so it seems there won’t be any more surprised reactions to success in Green Bay.