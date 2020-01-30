Melvin Gordon hopes to re-sign with Chargers ahead of free agency

Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon wasn’t able to wrangle a new deal from the Chargers after holding out into the regular season last year, but he is still holding out hope that something will work out with the team that drafted him with the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft.

Gordon made an appearance on PFT Live and his impending free agency was a chief topic of conversation. Gordon said he hopes to stay put and he he hopes that a deal ensuring his return is struck before the start of the new league year.

“Hopefully, I’m here,” Gordon said. “Hopefully, I don’t have to wait til March to know where I’m gonna be playing.”

While that’s what Gordon hopes will happen, he sounded pretty uncertain about what the Chargers will do based on conversations with General Manager Tom Telesco.

“When it comes to business, you have to take your emotions out of it,” Gordon said. “It’s not about if you deserve to be here or not. I’ve talked to Tom plenty of times, he tells me ‘you deserve to get paid’ but sometimes it just might not be the right situation.”

With quarterback Philip Rivers also headed for free agency, the Chargers offense could be on track for a very different look come the start of next season.