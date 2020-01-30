NFLPA on Thursday meeting: We won’t talk about family business

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association held a press conference on Thursday afternoon and it took place after a meeting of player representatives earlier in the day regarding negotiations on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The first question posed to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith had to do with that meeting and whether the full membership of the union would vote on accepting the league’s current offer. Before that could happen, the union’s Executive Committee would have to recommend the league’s current offer to player representatives, who would then need a two-thirds majority for it to go to the full body.

Smith didn’t offer any insight into what went on during the meeting.

“Anytime that we get together and talk about our family business, we treat it as family business. So that’s pretty much the answer. Our job is to make sure that we represent the interest of our players and to make sure we hear from our leadership.”

Smith remained economical with his words when asked about what’s next in the CBA negotiations at the end of the press conference.

“It is a process that I’m sure will continue,” Smith said.

It’s safe to say that Smith is correct, although when they’ll continue remains up in the air.