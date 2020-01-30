Packers part ways with receivers coach Alvis Whitted

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have elected to part ways with wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced the decision in a statement released by the team on Thursday night.

“We want to thank Alvis for all that he contributed to our success this season,” LaFleur said. “He’s a great man and we wish nothing but the best for him, his wife Tracy and the rest of their family moving forward.”

Whitted left Colorado State University after seven seasons to join LaFleur’s staff when he was hired as the Packers head coach last season. While Davante Adams continued to produce regularly with nearly 1,000 yards in just 12 games played, the team didn’t have any other receiver eclipse 500 yards on the year. Allen Lazard‘s 35 catches for 477 yards ranked second to Adams among receivers for Green Bay.

Whitted played nine seasons in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders after being a seventh-round pick in 1998.