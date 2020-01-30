Panthers add yet another former Baylor guy to staff

Getty Images

New Panthers coach Matt Rhule will feel right at home when he gets settled in Charlotte, since most of his former assistants are with him.

According to Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer, the latest is Ed Foley, who is coming to be an assistant special teams coach.

Foley was at Baylor last year as an analyst, and was at Temple the previous 11 years, checking the requisite boxes in the Rhule book.

He’s built a staff heavy on guys he already knew, and very little in terms of NFL experience. It’s a bold experiment, but owner David Tepper’s effectively given him a blank check to hire whoever he wants.