Report: John Pagano interviewed for Broncos outside linebacker job

Former Houston Texans assistant coach John Pagano interviewed for the vacant outside linebackers coaching job with the Denver Broncos on Thursday, according to Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post.

Pagano spent the last two seasons as a senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach for the Texans. Pagano and Broncos head coach Vic Fangio both spent time together on the coaching staff of the Indianapolis Colts from 1998-2001 when Fangio was the Colts’ defensive coordinator.

After his stint with the Colts, Pagano spent 15 years in various roles for the San Diego Chargers ranging from a defensive assistant and quality control coach to defensive coordinator. He was assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders in 2017 before spending the last two seasons in Houston.

The job is open for Denver after the Los Angeles Rams hired Brandon Staley to serve as their defensive coordinator earlier this month. Staley is replacing Wade Phillips in the position for the Rams.