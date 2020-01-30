Report: NFL not investigating Saints over assistance to New Orleans archdiocese

Getty Images

The National Football League is not currently intending to investigate the New Orleans Saints over their involvement in advising the New Orleans Archdiocese in their media response to the alleged sexual abuse committed by a member of its clergy, according to Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com.

Per Kaplan, the league is only planning to get involved should emails be disclosed in the case and show “troublesome actions” on the part of the Saints.

Attorneys representing the men suing the church claim that 276 documents obtained in the case show the team aided the church in its “pattern and practice of concealing its crimes.” The Saints disputed that notion in a release last week saying their advice to the church “was simple and never wavering. Be direct, open and fully transparent, while making sure that all law enforcement agencies were alerted.”

The Associated Press has filed paperwork seeking the release of the emails while the Saints have argued the opposite stating “[u]ntil the documents are admitted into evidence at a public trial or hearing in the context of relevant testimony by persons having knowledge of the documents and the events to which they pertain, the use of the documents should be limited to the parties to the case and their attorneys. If admitted into evidence of the case, the documents and the testimony pertaining to them will become part of the public record of the trial of the case.”