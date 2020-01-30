Ricardo Allen had shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Falcons safety Ricardo Allen bounced back from a torn Achilles to play in all 16 games during the 2019 season, but he wasn’t 100 percent by the time the year came to an end.

Jason Butt of TheAthletic.com reports that Allen had shoulder surgery recently. Allen had pain in his shoulder over the final weeks of the season and the decision to have surgery was made after he went to doctors when the year was out.

Allen is expected to need multiple months of rehab, so his availability for the offseason program could be compromised.

Allen had 84 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions during the 2019 season. He’s under contract through the 2021 season.