Robby Anderson knows Jets want to keep him

Getty Images

Soon-to-be free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson is willing to hear the Jets out, but he also sounds like a man who wants to hear from others as well.

Anderson told Bob Glauber of Newsday that the Jets have made it clear they want to keep him.

“I know they’ve communicated that they do want me back,” Anderson said. “So, we’ve just got to see how it plays out.

“I don’t think they’ve gotten to numbers, but I know obviously they want to be at the table, and I think they’re planning to be at the table to keep me in-house.”

The 26-year-old Anderson caught 52 passes for 779 yards and five touchdowns last season, solid numbers but not spectacular, and not completely his fault considering the Jets’ quarterback situation.

“I want to be where I feel like the best situation for me to be great is, to be the person I can be outside of football,” Anderson said.

Asked if that’s the Jets, he replied: “I would hope so,” he said. “Just got to see what comes available, what’s out there.”

Anderson has already rejected the notion of the hometown discount, which every player should, at least until owners start paying hometown premiums.