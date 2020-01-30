Sammy Watkins concedes Chiefs might ask him to take pay cut

Getty Images

After three years in Buffalo and one with the Rams, Sammy Watkins finally feels at home. He has spent the past two seasons in Kansas City, making 92 catches for 1,192 yards and six touchdowns.

But the reality is: Watkins might be playing his final game for the Chiefs on Sunday.

“You never know. I have a lot of dreams and a lot of things I want to do. But hopefully I am here for the next — until coach [Andy] retires,” Watkins told NFL.com. “When he goes, I’m going to go. So, if I’m here a long time, I would definitely want to be here. And if I’m not, I’m going to take my dreams somewhere else and make the best of it.”

Watkins is scheduled to count $21 million against the salary cap in 2020, with a base salary of $13.75 million. The Chiefs can save $14 million in cap space by cutting him . . . or they could ask him to take a pay cut.

“They might,” Watkins said. “You never know.”

Watkins said Thursday that he might be open to a pay cut to remain in Kansas City. He understands the team needs to get Patrick Mahomes signed to a long-term deal.

“I don’t want to say I will be [open to a pay cut]. I don’t want to say I won’t,” Watkins said. “I just think I’m a special player. I think I deserve all the things I deserve. If I’m at home and thinking about it, if I have to do it to pay Pat, I maybe will. That’s a guy that we should pay, and he needs to get paid. But you never know. That’s a decision I’d have to go through.”

Watkins added, cryptically, “Or I might just take off a year after we win the Super Bowl. You never know.”