Tarik Cohen motivated to bounce back from “very frustrating” 2019 season

Getty Images

There were many Bears offensive players who didn’t have the season they hoped to have in 2019 and running back Tarik Cohen is near the top of that list.

Cohen saw a higher percentage of offensive snaps than he saw in 2018, but he dropped from 1,169 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns to 669 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Cohen visited with Chris Simms in Miami this week and confirmed that wasn’t close to the year he planned on having when the year started.

“It was very frustrating not having the season I thought I was going to have,” Cohen said. “I thought I was destined for a crazy year and, during the season, it was real frustrating. I thought it got to me mentally. Looking back at it, it’s going to do nothing but motivate me for this year coming up because I’m only going to look at myself. I don’t look at any other factors out there. I feel like how I play is always determined by me at the end of the day, so I feel like I got things to work on in the off season”

Frustrating would also be a good description of quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s season. Cohen said the locker room still has confidence in him and team brass has said the same, but more offensive frustration in 2020 seems certain to lead to changes.