Tom Brady posts cryptic message to Twitter

Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a cryptic message to his Twitter account on Thursday night in the form of a grainy black-and-white photograph.

The photo showed a silhouette of Brady walking in the tunnel of a stadium with the football field in the distance. It’s tough to tell if he’s is walking toward the field or toward the camera in the photo in question, which carries no attached caption explaining the intended meaning of the shot.

Brady is set to be a free agent in March with a real possibility existing that he will play football for a team outside of New England next fall. While retirement is a possibility, Brady has stated his intention of playing in 2020 and said he will be open-minded about the free agent process and what it could bring.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has stated a desire of keeping Brady as well and the photo could just as easily indicate he’s returning to Gillette Stadium as opposed to leaving it.

Until Brady clarifies the intent of his message, the uncertainty about his future with the Patriots remains.