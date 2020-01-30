Tua Tagovailoa: I wasn’t bionic then; I am bionic now

Posted by Charean Williams on January 30, 2020, 12:38 PM EST
NFL scouts have only one major concern about Tua Tagovailoa — his injury history in college. He had ankle and hip injuries at Alabama.

The quarterback has a ready answer: “I wasn’t bionic then; I am bionic now,” Tagovailoa said on the set of PFT Live on Thursday.

Tagovailoa underwent an MRI on his surgically repaired hip about two weeks ago and has another scan scheduled Feb. 10, he told ESPN. He remains “on pace for a full recovery.”

Tagovailoa, who had surgery in November, no longer is using crutches. He could begin running next month, and he will attend the combine to meet with teams and have the NFL doctors evaluate his hip.

“That’s what I’m trying to win,” Tagovailoa said on PFT Live. “I’m trying to win my medical. I’m not going in there to win the 40 [yard dash], not trying to win the bench press. My main focus is to recover as much as I can leading up to that process, where I can win my medical. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Tagovailoa went 22-2 as a starter at Alabama, throwing 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

12 responses to “Tua Tagovailoa: I wasn’t bionic then; I am bionic now

  2. I’d been wondering what all the hype over Tua was prior to the injury, then I saw his highlight tape and am a believer. Some of the throws he makes will make your jaw drop. Perfectly placed, perfectly touched, with pressure, and with a ton of power. This dude is worth the injury unknowns and should go in the top 5. If he falls, the teams that passed on him will be kicking themselves.

  4. He’s young. It’s natural for him to think he’s invincible. Even though it’s hard to understand why he thinks that when he’s already had 2 different surgeries.

  6. I really, really hope he can make a 100% comeback.

    He is as gifted a Passer that has come along in a while.

    He is also a great Young Man.

    Fingers Crossed for Tua.

  9. 1st commenter above …..Last time I checked The SEC is pretty good and not many soft games (like all other power houses) they schedule a soft game. But the kid has a good head on his shoulder he sees the entire field. And he throws with tremendous touch……I mean he is fun to watch. The injuries are a huge concern which I totally agree. Surround him with the best o-lineman you can get your hands on.

  10. “Broken hips heal in 60 days?”

    Yes and no. I broke my left hip a couple years ago and chose implants rather than a full replacement as they offer better long term health prospects. I wa on crutches for 90 days, when if I’d had the full replacement I would have been off them after 6 weeks. For me crutches were followed by an additional almost 3 months of physical therapy and I was limping for several months thereafter. That was with my physical therapist referring to me as a maniac because I pushed myself very hard, and I workout on average 5 days a week at Planet Fitness so I continued to steadily strengthen the muscles around where the break was.

    Believe Tua had implants as well, but he’s much younger than me with an athlete’s body and the absolute best management of the situation and rehab. And I have no idea how extensive the break was or what his implants are like. He could easily be healed to the point he can walk without crutches after 60 days.

  11. Tua is correct. He already has game film to show what he can do. QB needy teams should be willing to take the risk if doctors say he’ll make a full recovery. Who cares if he can’t throw or run at the combine as long as he’s ready for training camp and next season.

