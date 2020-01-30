Tua Tagovailoa was “very close” to staying at Alabama in 2020

Getty Images

During the 2019 season, the idea that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would enter the 2020 NFL draft seemed like such a foregone conclusion that fans talked about tanking for Tua. But Tagovailoa himself says that was never a sure thing.

Visiting the PFT Live set in Miami today, Tagovailoa said he had a hard time making up his mind and nearly stayed at Alabama for the 2020 season. Ultimately, however, he felt that the best decision for his family was to turn pro.

“I was very close,” Tagovailoa said. “I sat down with my family, my parents, got to see where their hearts were with this whole thing.”

Tagovailoa said he found it a little crazy that “fans are rooting for [their teams to draft] you and you haven’t even decided you’re going to the NFL yet.” But he ultimately made that decision, a harder decision than most people thought it would be.