Andy Reid: “Good energy” in final practice before Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

The Chiefs wrapped up their practice week on Friday and head coach Andy Reid declared himself “ready to coach” in Super Bowl LIV after the session wrapped up.

The team held a 75-minute practice at the Dolphins’ facility and Reid told pool reporter Dan Pompei that he was pleased with the way the team worked, particularly when they were doing drills in the red zone.

“I thought they had good energy,” Reid said. “They flew around. Got some red zone work done, which we needed. Kind of polished it up. All-in-all another positive day.”

The Chiefs have no injuries to monitor in the remaining hours before they face the 49ers. They will hold a walkthrough on Saturday and then hunker down for final preparations for the final game of the 2019 season.