Antonio Brown apologizes to Hollywood, Florida police department

The man who burn bridges like no one else is trying to mend fences.

Antonio Brown has posted on social media an apology to the Hollywood, Florida police department, more than two weeks after he berated officials who were outside his home.

“To everyone who I may have offended or disrespected at the [Hollywood police department], I would like to sincerely give you all my apology from the top and bottom of my heart,” Brown said, via ESPN.com. “And as a human being and an professional athlete I can honestly say that my emotions did cloud my better judgment, when you all were only there to help me.”

The department returned a donation from Brown for the youth athletic league due to his antics. Since that incident, Brown was arrested for burglary with battery following an incident with the driver of a moving truck. Brown is currently out on bail.