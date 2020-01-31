Browns name Callie Brownson as chief of staff for Kevin Stefanski

Getty Images

Callie Brownson, who served as a full-time coaching intern with the Bills last season, was named chief of staff for new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“I’m excited because coach Stefanski is one of these up-and-coming coaches who has a lot of great ideas,” Brownson said, via Andrew Gribble of the team website. “He’s a progressive coach, and he loves the game of football. He understands that football is ever-evolving, which is cool to be a part of on a staff like this. “We talked through it and he had this very specific vision for how he wanted this role to work out and how involved he wanted it to be, and to me it sounded like a phenomenal opportunity and I was very impressed with him and impressed with everyone in this building and I’m excited to be here.”

Brownson’s role is similar to the one Stefanski had under Brad Childress in 2006 when he took his first full-time NFL job as assistant to the head coach with the Vikings. It jump-started Stefanski’s career.

“It’s very involved in every aspect of a football operation,” Stefanski said. “Callie is uniquely situated where she can go interact with football ops or PR or the locker room or the equipment room. She’s really the liaison to the rest of the building for me. I’m going to lean on her heavily and already have.

“I think she’s a go-getter. She’s self-motivated. She’s going to put all of her energy into this gig. What’s exciting for me is ultimately I want to develop young coaches. She’s someone that has worked on the offensive side of the ball, worked on special teams, has a great knowledge of the game and I want to let her expand that knowledge and develop her as a head coach.”

Brownson attended the NFL’s first “Women’s Careers in Football Forum” and landed her first NFL job as a college/professional personnel scouting intern with the Jets in 2017.

Her first full-time coaching job came in 2018 as an offensive quality control coach under Buddy Teevens at Dartmouth, making her the first full-time female coach in Division I history. The following season, she turned a preseason internship into a full-time opportunity with the Bills.