Charlie Weis thinks Patriots could trade up for a top quarterback

If free agent Tom Brady ends up leaving the Patriots, they’re going to need to add significantly at quarterback.

And one of Bill Belichick’s former lieutenants believes they’d make a significant move to do so.

Former offensive coordinator Charlie Weis told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald that he wouldn’t anticipate Belichick being content to just hand the reins to second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

“I personally don’t think it will be Stidham. I think it’ll be a veteran guy [to replace Brady],” Weis said. “But I also wouldn’t put it past Bill to run all the way to the top of the draft, and go get one of the big boys. I wouldn’t put it past him.”

And Weis had a particular big boy in mind, specifically one that’s coming off hip surgery.

“Just when you rule out that he’ll do something like that, that’s when he’ll do it,” said Weis. “All of a sudden Tua is your quarterback.”

Weis said he wasn’t projecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the Patriots based on any inside information, saying it was just his hunch based on knowing the personnel involved. He has a reasonable idea of how Belichick might be thinking, and everyone knows about the close relationship between the Patriots coach and Alabama coach Nick Saban.

The Patriots pick 23rd overall, and they don’t have a second-round pick after sending it to Atlanta for Mohamed Sanu. They could have three third-rounders once compensatory picks are allotted, which gives them some flexibility, but trading into range to get Tagovailoa would be costly.

  1. it would cost your first for the next two season plus your second next year and at least two third round picks to try and make a significant jump

  4. I think this is the wrong analysis. Completely. They’re not going to replace Brady with some journeyman who can command pretty close to what Brady would get in FA himself.

    It would be completely stupid for BB to not extend Brady last year and not already have tried to get a QB of the future, picking Stidham and then have only Cody Kessler on the roster.

    BB is not going to unload a haul of picks for a college prospect QB who isn’t necessarily better than Stidham right now.

    There’s no reason why putting the time in with Stidham as Brady galavants around skipping OTAs and thinking he’ll be as great elsewhere, that BB would have ignored the QB position.

    Keep in mind, since Brady’s 2017 MVP season, he’s trended downward 2 years in a row without a fully 100% Gronk or no Gronk at all.

    Kinda sad Brady won 3 SBs with Troy Brown, David Patten and Givens/Branch with Antowain Smith as the lead back in 2 of those.

    Yikes.

    He had no TEs, no elite WRs and no elite RBs. It’s EASIER to run an offense today than it was 20 years ago due to all the rule changes.

    BB sees a way to unload a breaking down player 1 year in advance, as opposed to 1 year too late.

  5. Do the math, they do not have the draft capital to move up for a top tire quarterback. Foolish giving up a second round pick for Sanu.

  6. I can see Billy going after Tua – in theory. This is the same team that drafted Ryan Mallett (pick #74, whom they had a 1st round grade on) and their builds are quite similar – strong lower and upper body used to deliver a rocket throw. Accuracy obviously varies.

    However, history shows that the highest the Pats have taken a QB is #1 overall with Bledsoe (1993) and then end of the 2nd round with Garoppolo (pick #62; 2014).

    I’ll just add that if this is the case, bring Tom-Tom to Tampa Bay, baby!

  7. When I think of Alabama picks on the Pats I think of Damien Harris who was non-existent. This despite the fact that many NFL backs gain more yards hopping on one leg than Sony Michel.

  9. chunga85 says:
    January 31, 2020 at 1:58 pm
    So, you think about a rookie RB that didn’t play? Well, I think about a guy by the name of Dont’a Hightower, he’s from Alabama too and seems to be ok…

