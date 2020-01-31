Chiefs assistant Britt Reid reflects on his late brother

Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has one of his son, Britt Reid, as the linebackers coach on his staff. Another son, Garrett Reid, died of a heroin overdose in 2012. Britt Reid said this week that Garrett is with the family in spirit this Super Bowl week.

Britt told Sal Paolantonio that he has worn a wrist band with Garrett’s initials every day for seven years, and that he wishes Garrett could be part of this week in Miami.

“We all miss him. He would love this. He loved sports, he loved football. He would have been in heaven right here. It is what it is, but it would have been special, definitely,” Britt Reid said.

Garrett Reid was 29 years old when he was found dead in his room at the Eagles’ training camp.