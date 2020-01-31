Drew Brees: If Taysom Hill taking 30 snaps helps us win, I’m all for it

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees hasn’t decided if he’s playing or retiring in 2020, and no one knows if restricted free agent Taysom Hill will remain in New Orleans. But if Brees and Hill are both Saints this year, Brees will be happy to share the workload.

Brees said on PFT Live today in Miami that he and Saints coach Sean Payton haven’t specifically discussed what the offense will look like, but Brees knows the Saints love getting Hill involved in the offense, and Brees is fine with that even if it means he’s less involved.

“We haven’t gotten that far but I’ll be the first one to sit here and tell you, if I’m back and Taysom is there alongside me, call the plays that are going to put us in the best position to win. And if that means Taysom Hill is taking 30 snaps a game, 25 snaps a game, so be it. I’m all for that,” Brees said.

Brees praised Hill for the way he played in the Saints’ postseason game, saying, “The guy pretty much took the game over.” And Brees said he knows everyone in the locker room wants Hill on the team because “Guys on the team love him.”

So don’t be surprised if both Brees and Hill play for the Saints next year, and if they run a two-quarterback offense that makes the most of the skill sets of both Brees and Hill.