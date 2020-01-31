Frank Gore: I can still play, have to see who wants me

Getty Images

After the Bills were knocked out of the playoffs by the Texans, running back Frank Gore said that he would take some time before deciding if he wanted to extend his playing career to a 16th season.

It appears Gore has moved closer to making that decision. During an interview with Chris Simms from Miami, Gore said he feels good physically and just needs to find a good fit to continue his career.

“I’m going to wait til March and see what team really wants me,” Gore said. “I still feel good. I know I still can play. It’s just gotta be right.”

The South Florida native wouldn’t mind playing for the hometown team. Gore spent the 2018 season with the Dolphins and said this week, via the Miami Herald, that he “would love if [Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier] would bring me back” for a second tour of duty with the team.