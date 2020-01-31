Joe Burrow to work with Jordan Palmer before draft

Getty Images

Carson Palmer had some words of warning for Joe Burrow.

Now, his brother is going to have a chance to work with the presumed top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the LSU quarterback is going to do his pre-draft training with Jordan Palmer.

Jordan Palmer bounced around with six NFL teams (appearing in five games), along with stints in the Arena League and the UFL.

He’s since carved out a niche working with young quarterbacks, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen among his recent clients.

Carson Palmer recently suggested that the Bengals — who own the first pick and the rights to take Burrow — aren’t serious about winning Super Bowls.