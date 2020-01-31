Joe Burrow: You want to go to team that’s “committed to winning Super Bowls”

Getty Images

The plot thickens.

Yesterday, former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer said the Bengals aren’t serious about trying to win Super Bowls.

Today, word arrived that his brother Jordan Palmer would be handling the pre-draft training of presumptive top overall pick Joe Burrow.

Now, Burrow’s using some similar phrasing to the older Palmer brother to describe his goals for the coming months.

“You want to go No. 1,” Burrow said during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. “But you also want to go to a great organization that is committed to winning. Committed to winning Super Bowls.”

It would be reasonable for Bengals fans — and perhaps the Bengals themselves — to connect those dots and panic.

Of course, it’s possible that those three factors are unrelated, and that Burrow won’t be influenced by people who have beef with the franchise closest to his southern Ohio hometown.

Burrow’s father has already said his son would be fine being drafted by the Bengals, and Burrow himself indicated previously he wasn’t against the idea, saying: “Whoever wants to pay me money to play the game of football, I’ll play for ’em, it doesn’t matter to me.”

If the Bengals wanted to move that pick, they’d have no lack of suitors. The Dolphins are reportedly interested, and there would probably be a line of people curious to move into that slot if the Bengals want to move it.