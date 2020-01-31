Kansas students lobbying to cancel class Monday, and for barf bags

Getty Images

Students at the University of Kansas are planning for a party — one way or another.

While many are hoping the Chiefs will give them a reason to celebrate, the fact they’re college students suggests they’re going to have a good time during the Super Bowl regardless.

According to Mara Rose Williams of the Kansas City Star, the KU student senate passed a resolution Thursday night asking the school to cancel classes Monday, or to provide emesis bags around campus for the unfortunate after-effects of their activities.

“The Student Senate body would be woefully negligent of its duty to represent the student body by not advocating for a concern for the health of students given the inevitability of celebrations that may occur should the Kansas City Chiefs emerge victorious . . .,” the resolution read.

It also said the health and safety risks “would only be exasperated by the continuation of classes less than 12 hours after said victory.”

Student body president Tiara Floyd acknowledged the resolution was “both serious and lighthearted,” since it also asked for barf bags to be placed around campus. She referenced the Royals’ 2015 World Series win, and the celebrations that triggered.

“I hate to say this; people were vomiting in their backpacks,” she said. “That is a health issue.”

Copies of the resolution were sent to school administrators, as well as the Chiefs front office and coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who hopefully have clean backpacks.