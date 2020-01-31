Kyle Shanahan: Tevin Coleman feeling confident, good to go

Getty Images

The 49ers didn’t hand out any injury designations for Super Bowl LIV, which means that running back Tevin Coleman is set to play after dislocating his shoulder in the NFC Championship Game.

Coleman moved up from limited participation in practice to a full workout in Friday’s final session of the week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that it was full speed ahead for Coleman.

“He’s worked his tail off to get healthy,” Shanahan said, via pool reporter Jenny Vrentas of SI.com. “He’s good to go. He’s confident.”

In addition to putting the players through a review of Sunday’s game plan, Field Yates of ESPN reports that the 49ers also brought in punter Brad Wing for a workout. Wing is left-footed like Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt, so he gave the punt return team a simulation of what’s to come this weekend.

Saturday will involve a final walkthrough and a trip to Hard Rock Stadium to check out the field before the team retires to their hotel for a final review ahead of Sunday’s game.