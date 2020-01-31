LeSean McCoy: We want to do this for Andy Reid

Getty Images

LeSean McCoy had never even won a playoff game before this season. Now, in his 11th season, he’s in his first Super Bowl.

As much as he wants a ring for himself, the running back wants to win it for his coach.

“We want to do this for Andy,” McCoy said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.

McCoy is in his fifth season — and his second team — with Andy Reid.

McCoy said he has talked to former Eagles teammates Jeremy Maclin and DeSean Jackson in recent days. He remains in touch with Fletcher Cox and others, too.

All are rooting for Reid, who seems the sentimental favorite in Sunday’s game.

“I’ll tell you what, that would mean the world to me and to a lot of guys on this team,” McCoy said. “But also to a lot of former players that played with coach Reid, they really want him to win. We know how hard he works at this.

“I remember when I was in Philly, the first time I ever saw a coach stay the night at the office. I thought that was crazy. He have a blowup bed, he’ll work, work, go to sleep, get up. And he’s always been like a father figure to a lot of players. We have a lot of respect for him.

“I think the last two weeks, I’ve had so many former players who played under Coach Reid, even coaches from different teams, talk about ‘Dang, man, we want Andy to get a ring. He deserves it.’ And we feel that. I’m sure this Super Bowl, obviously a lot of Chief fans will be cheering for us, cheering for coach Reid, but a lot of former players from different teams that’s retired even playing for other teams will be cheering for him as well.”