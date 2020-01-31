No injury designations on final report of the week

Getty Images

Injuries won’t be an issue going into Super Bowl LIV.

The final injury report of the week is no report at all, as none of the players on either team will carry an injury designation into the last game of the season.

Three 49ers were listed on the report Friday, and all three were full participants: Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral), running back Tevin Coleman (shoulder), and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs).

For the Chiefs, there were four players listed, and all were ful participants: Defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), tight end Travis Kelce (knee), center Austin Reiter (wrist), and tight end Deon Yelder (Achilles).