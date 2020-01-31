Report: Eagles interview Press Taylor for offensive coordinator job

Getty Images

The Eagles still don’t have an offensive coordinator.

Kevin O’Connell joined the Rams. James Urban stayed with the Ravens. Graham Harrell remained at the University of Southern California. Josh McCown isn’t ready to call his playing career quits yet.

The Eagles interviewed quarterbacks coach Press Taylor for the job, Tim McManus of ESPN reports.

Taylor, 32, has the support of quarterback Carson Wentz.

Taylor moved from quality control and assistant quarterbacks coach to quarterbacks coach in 2018. He was credited with digging up the “Philly Special” used in Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles are attempting to replace Mike Groh, who was fired three weeks ago.

There has been speculation the Eagles are waiting until after the Super Bowl to request permission to speak to 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LeFleur and/or running game coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The team is attempting to complete its staff within the next week, NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com reports.