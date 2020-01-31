Report: Texans hire Deon Broomfield as defensive assistant

Getty Images

The Texans are hiring Deon Broomfield as a defensive assistant, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Broomfield is leaving Indiana State, where he was cornerbacks coach.

The Texans previously promoted D’Anton Lynn from assistant secondary coach to secondary coach after Anthony Midget left to become the Titans’ secondary coach.

Broomfield has never coached in the NFL.

After spending some time on the Bills’ practice squad for two seasons, Broomfield began his coaching career coaching the safeties at Carthage College in 2015. He coached the cornerbacks at Western Illinois in 2016.

He went to Indiana State in 2017.