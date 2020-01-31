Russell Wilson doesn’t want Jadeveon Clowney chasing him

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said last week that he’d like to see the team add a couple more star players to help get them back into the Super Bowl, but any additions to the roster would be mitigated by the loss of key players from the 2019 season.

One of those players is defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney is set for free agency if the Seahawks don’t sign or tag him before the start of the new league year and Wilson told Mike Florio and Chris Simms that he doesn’t want to find himself being pressured by Clowney in the future.

“Yes. Definitely don’t want him chasing me. Yeah. I had to deal with that when he played for the Houston Texans and he came to Seattle. He was all over the field,” Wilson said. “But he’s been a great addition to our team . . . just what he’s brought to our locker room. What he’s brought to the field. Really, the reality is you got to take two or three guys sometimes to go block him, you know?”

After the Seahawks lost to the Packers in the playoffs, Clowney said that he wants to play for a contender. Getting Clowney back and fulfilling Wilson’s other hopes would do a lot for Seattle’s chances of qualifying for that description.