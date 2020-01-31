Shelby Harris to Broncos: Make a market-value offer, I’m there

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Shelby Harris has spent the past three seasons with the Broncos. While Denver has become home, Harris becomes a free agent in March.

Harris is realistic about his situation: He wants to stay where he is, but unless the Broncos offer the most money, he’s headed elsewhere.

“The one thing for me is to make sure that my kids will be taken care of,” Harris told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “I would love to come back to Denver. We love Denver. We have a great nanny, and people don’t realize how important that is. We have an amazing nanny who we don’t want to leave, but at the end of the day, I’m 28. We got one shot at this. This is not for me; this is for my kids, for my kids’ kids, and I want to make sure that they’re OK, regardless, know what I mean? It means a little bit more to me. I want to stay in Denver but, at the end of the day, I understand that there’s a chance it could not happen.”

Harris, a former seventh-round choice of the Raiders, has made just under $5 million in his career.

In 2019, he started all 16 games for Denver and made six sacks and 49 tackles, both career-highs.

“Denver’s a really special place to me,” Harris said. “It’s really the jump of my career and we’re [in] year four. It’s really special and my family’s so grateful for Denver. That’s why we want to give them a shot. Make a market-value offer, I’m there.”