Stephen Ross expresses concern about Tua Tagovailoa’s health

The Dolphins ultimately didn’t have to “Tank for Tua,” thanks to a hip injury that likely will keep him from being the No. 1 overall pick. Chances are that Miami, which holds the fifth selection in the 2020 draft, will be able to take him, if they want him.

So do they want him? Team owner Stephen Ross addressed the subject with reporters on Friday.

“I’ve been down there to see him,” Ross said regarding the former Alabama quarterback, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com. “He’s a great player. I just worry about his health. . . . The coaches [and General Manager] make the decision on the draft choices. We’ll have to look at what his health is and everything else and see what the alternatives are.”

Ross, as PFT has reported, wants LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Whether Miami makes a play to move up for him remains to be seen.

Even if Tagovailoa’s hip injury has fully healed, questions remain regarding his history of lower-body injuries at the college level. Tua addressed that question and plenty of other topics during a Thursday visit with PFT Live.