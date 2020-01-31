Stephen Ross on Brady: Don’t know why he’d come, we’re building for future

Getty Images

Discussion of Tom Brady‘s future has been popular since the Patriots were bounced from the playoffs by the Titans and some of it has centered on the possibility that he might wind up in Miami with the Dolphins.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was asked about the Brady-to-Miami chatter at an event on Friday.

“We’re a team that is now rebuilding and I don’t know why he’d really want to come to the Dolphins. He’s been one of the fiercest competitors there is and we’re at the stage with the Dolphins trying to really build a team for the future,” Ross said, via Daniel Wallach of TheAthletic.com.

Should Brady let the Dolphins know that he feels differently than Ross and that he’s still looking to play several more seasons, it could lead to a change in what building a team for the future might mean. With three first-round picks, two second-round picks and a third-round pick, the Dolphins could opt for a different plan for building their team.

Speculation about the Dolphins and others will continue to flower until Brady does more than send out cryptic tweets. Unless he re-signs with the Patriots, that will be mid-March and that’s a lot of time for teams to ponder all sorts of options for 2020 and beyond.