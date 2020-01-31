Stephen Ross will be the Dolphins’ owner for life

Getty Images

Bruce Beal has dibs on buying the Dolphins. He may be waiting a while to write the check, however.

Owner Stephen Ross said Friday that he won’t be selling the team during his lifetime.

“I have no interest in selling,” Ross said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “Zero. Got it? That I can tell you. People want to write, they can write whatever they want. I’m the owner ‘til I die. I love it.”

There had been talk in some circles that Ross, who turns 80 in May, could soon be selling to Beal. The two men are partners in a real-estate business based in New York.

Ross purchased 50 percent of the Dolphins in February 2008, acquiring another 45 percent the following year. A succession plan based on Beal purchasing the team from Ross previously was approved by the NFL.