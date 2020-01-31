Tarik Cohen regrets preseason Super Bowl talk

Getty Images

Some of the Bears made it to Super Bowl Week. But they are not here as a team, representing the NFC on Sunday, which was the preseason talk in training camp.

The Bears lost a heart-breaker in the postseason to the Eagles to end the 2018 season, creating hype and hope for 2019. Instead, the Bears fell to 8-8 and out of the playoff picture.

“There was a lot of talk surrounding us about the Super Bowl, and that’s not what it’s supposed to be about,” Bears running back Tarik Cohen said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s supposed to be about staying low and hard work, and at the end of the season, you’ll be there. Now that we have the noise off of us, it’ll be better for us.”

Cohen promises a humbler 2020 Bears team, which still will have the same Super Bowl hopes internally but now as underdogs outside the organization. The Bears are going to try to quietly walk the walk this season.

“I had a bad taste in my mouth at the end of the season, and that’s why I’m really ready to get back at it,” Cohen said.