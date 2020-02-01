Andy Reid feeling good after Chiefs’ brief final practice

Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have practiced for the final time, and coach Andy Reid liked what he saw.

The Chiefs, who were originally scheduled for a walk-through at Hard Rock Stadium, instead did a 27-minute practice indoors because of rain in Miami.

“They’re loose, to a point. They know the job at hand against a real good football team, but at the same time, we try to let our personalities show,” Reid told pool reporter Lindsay Jones. “That’s been an emphasis, and I don’t expect them to stop doing that now.”

Reid wants his players rested and relaxed for the Super Bowl.

“I hope they get off their feet a little bit and enjoy their families, and then really focus in, get yourself going in the right direction,” Reid said.

With that, the Chiefs are done with preparation, and ready for game day.