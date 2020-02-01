Calais Campbell named Walter Payton Man of the Year

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell won Walter Payton Man of the Year on Saturday night, the final award given out at NFL Honors.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

The NFL will recognize all 32 Man of the Year nominees before kickoff at Super Bowl LIV. Chris Long, who won the award for the 2018 season, will hand off the award to Campbell as he is introduced as the winner for the 2019 season.

“Calais Campbell’s impact extends far beyond the field, into communities throughout Phoenix, Jacksonville and beyond,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “During his 12 seasons in the league, he has been a tremendous role model for the youth he serves through his CRC Foundation and is incredibly deserving of the league’s most prestigious honor.”

It was Campbell’s third nomination. He received the Cardinals’ nomination for the award in both 2011 and 2014.

He has earned four Pro Bowls and on Sunday took home the defensive MVP award in the league’s all-star game.

In 2009, Campbell formed the CRC Foundation alongside his mother, Natea, and has engaged in numerous charitable initiatives throughout his 12-year NFL career. The CRC Foundation, which is named for his late father, Charles, is committed to the enhancement of the community through the teaching of critical life skills to young people.